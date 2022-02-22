Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois Tuesday morning, along with much colder temperatures. While this system moves out, the next one is already on the way and will bring yet another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Thursday and Thursday night.

Key Takeaways

Few snow showers possible Wednesday night

Light snow likely Thursday & Thursday night Widespread accumulations of 2-4 inches expected

Light winds should minimize the risk of blowing and drifting snow

Slick roads likely during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes

Forecast Confidence: Moderate

Wednesday Night

Seasonably cold but relatively quiet weather is expected across Central Illinois on Wednesday as we sit between two storm systems. After 7 pm Wednesday evening, light snow showers will begin to develop and impact areas along and south of a Macomb to Pontiac line. These showers could persist off and on through 6 am Thursday snow accumulations remaining below a half-inch.

Thursday and Thursday night

The main system will move out of Louisiana and towards Ohio, bringing widespread light accumulating snow to Central Illinois. In terms of overall impacts, this storm is not expected to cause the kind of problems our last two winter storms caused across Central Illinois, but snow-covered roads will make the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes a bit slick.

While overall accumulations will likely remain light, the snow we do receive may come in two separate waves. The exact timing of these waves is uncertain, but it appears we’ll the first one Thursday afternoon, with the second late Thursday night. A dry slot aloft is expected to move overhead by late afternoon or early evening, resulting in a loss of ice crystals, causing snow to change to freezing drizzle. After midnight Thursday night, the dry slot will shift east allowing accumulating snow to resume through sunrise Friday.

Snowfall Forecast

The current forecast calls for most of Central Illinois to receive 2-4 inches of snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation in Knox, Fulton and McDonough Counties where the dry slot would have a greater impact on amounts.

While I expect a dry slot to develop and move over Central Illinois for a period of time on Thursday, the models differ on whether or not it will even develop. You can see an example of this difference between the NAM (left) and GFS (right) models below where the NAM clearly shows the dry slot while the GFS does not.

The evolution of this dry slot will play a significant roll in snow accumulations. Without it, we’ll see a prolonged period of steady snow from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. This would result in 2-4 inches of snow turning into a more impactful 3-7 inches of snow with the heaviest falling along and south of a Quincy to Bloomington line. We’ll continue to monitor model trends over the next 24 hours and see if our forecast will need to be increased in future updates.

Peoria’s February Snowfall

Here are some interesting stats about Peoria’s snowfall so far this month…

Monthly snowfall – 18.1″ (12.8″ above average)

With more than 18 inches of snow so far this month, February 2022 is now the 4th snowiest February on record and we could end with the snowiest or 2nd snowiest February on record after this storm.

Here are the top 10 snowiest Februaries for the Peoria area…

1. 2014 – 22.9″

2. 2011 – 20.9″

3. 2010 – 18.3″

4. 2022* – 18.1″

5. 2008 – 17.0″

6. 1989 – 15.2″

7. 2021 – 14.7″

8. 1986 – 13.9″

9. 2007 – 13.3″

10. 2015 – 12.8″

Taking a quick look at those stats, you may have noticed that 8 of the top 10 snowiest Februaries have all occurred since 2007. I’m not sure why that is the case, but it’s certainly interesting.