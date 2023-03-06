PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Is a lot of snow in March “normal”?
I doubt anyone is surprised when we get snow in March. Being new to the area, I was curious about how much March snow to expect.
- 3.7” of snow is the Peoria average for March.
- The highest snow total for the month of March is 18.2” in 1926
- In recent years, March 2013, had 10.8”
- The record one-day snow total in the month of March was 8.1” on 3/25/1957
