PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Is a lot of snow in March “normal”?

I doubt anyone is surprised when we get snow in March. Being new to the area, I was curious about how much March snow to expect.

3.7” of snow is the Peoria average for March.

The highest snow total for the month of March is 18.2” in 1926

In recent years, March 2013, had 10.8”

The record one-day snow total in the month of March was 8.1” on 3/25/1957

