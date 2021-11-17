How and when to watch the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Those who are willing to get up early Friday morning could see the Beaver Moon turn a reddish hue as the moon passes through Earth’s shadow. Lasting for 3 hours and 28 minutes this eclipse will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, according to Holcomb Observation at Butler University in Indiana.

For Central Illinois the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 1:18 am with the greatest eclipse occurring at 3:02 am. From there the moon will start to move out of Earth’s shadow with the partial eclipse ending at 4:47 am. Unlike a solar eclipse, you don’t need special eye protection to view this eclipse. However, it will be a very chilly morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s so a jacket, gloves and perhaps a warm drink may not be a bad idea.

Of course our chances to view the eclipse will depend on cloud cover which will likely start to increase towards the end of the eclipse. At this point, it appears most of the clouds will hold off until after sunrise Friday morning which means we should be able to see the greatest eclipse if nothing changes.



Here is a look at the cloud cover forecast: