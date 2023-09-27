PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In early August the Farmers’ Almanac came out with their annual winter forecast and it’s already got many in the Midwest bracing for what’s to come. This year’s prediction for Illinois, “Cold, Stormy”. Sounds rough, but with a strong El Niño on the way, I have my doubts.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac their forecasts are made 2 years in advance using a “proprietary formula” along with other natural variables that most meteorologists and climatologist use to make a seasonal forecast. They claim that “…many longtime Almanac followers maintain that our forecasts are 80-85% accurate“. I don’t know about you, but this kind of “verification” has a Michael Scott, “I declare Bankruptcy!” feel.

I went back and looked at the Almanac’s winter forecast over the last 10 winters to see how they verified for Peoria and the rest of Illinois. I pulled stats for Illinois from December 1st through February 28th (meteorological winter) to see if they got a passing grade.

**All of the following maps are courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center**

2013-2014 Winter

The Forecast – “Biting Cold & Snowy”

Grade: A

They hit the nail on the head with this forecast, at least in Illinois. Not only was this the coldest winter since the late 1979, it was the second snowiest winter on record for Peoria. When it came to precipitation, that was closer to average. However, that’s not surprising given the multiple arctic intrusions required to keep temperatures cold and produce high snow ratios that lead high snow accumulation. The Farmers’ Almanac gets an A for this forecast!

2014-2015 Winter

The Forecast – “Stinging & Normal Snowfall”

Grade: A

When they say “stinging”, I suppose they mean cold and windy. Wind stats are a little sparse, so we’ll just look at the temperatures. Once again, the Farmers’ Almanac did well as the entire state saw below average temperatures. Snowfall varied across the state but our local area did experience near to above average snowfall but well below average precipitation. The Farmers Almanac once again comes in with a pretty decent forecast and they get an A.

2015-2016 Winter

The Forecast- “Snow Filled & Frigid”

Grade: F

After two consecutive years of great forecasts they dropped ball this winter. This winter was anything but “Snow Filled & Frigid”, in fact it was the exact opposite. This winter Peoria barely cracked 10 inches of snow from December through February and the temperatures were warmest they had been since the 2001-02 winter. Precipitation was above average, but with the strongest El Niño on record the Pacific blowtorch was set to full throttle and it was too warm for much snow. The Farmers’ Almanac get an F for this forecast.

2016-2017 Winter

The Forecast – “Numbing Cold & Snowy”

Grade: F

For second straight winter the Farmers’ Almanac had a difficult time. This winter was far from being “numbing cold and snowy” as the entire state experienced well above average temperatures and below average snowfall. The state even experienced below average precipitation with the exception of a few areas across far northern Illinois. Once again the Almanac gets an F for this forecast.

2017-2018 Winter

The Forecast – “Cold, Average Snowfall”

Grade: C

This winter was a bit of a mixed bag for the state of Illinois. Temperatures were near to slightly below average for much of the state including in Central Illinois. While areas north of I-74 experienced above average snowfall, most of the state was well below average. In terms of precipitation, the state would come out slightly above average but locally there was above average precipitation from Macomb to Peru, but they were below average elsewhere. With mixed results the Farmers’ Almanac will get a passing grade of a C.

2018-2019 Winter

The Forecast – “Biting Cold, Snowy”

Grade: F

While this winter turned out the be fairly active and even started with Illinois largest December tornado outbreak on December 1st, it was not “Biting cold and snowy.” Sure, parts of NW Illinois experienced above average snowfall, but most of the state was near to below average. When it came to our temperatures, they don’t end closer to average that this winter. This forecast gets the grade of F for missing on both marks.

2019-2020 Winter

The Forecast – “Frozen, Snowy”

Grade: F

This was another winter where winter never really materialized for much of the state. It was far from “frozen” as average temperatures were well above average and it wasn’t “snowy” for about 80% of the state. Sure there were some pockets of above average snowfall, including along I-74 from Peoria to Bloomington, but for the vast majority of the state snowfall was below average. This Almanac forecast gets another F.

2020-2021 Winter

The Forecast – “Cold & Very Flaky”

Grade: B

This forecast was better than a few of the previous forecasts. Indeed, it was a cold winter for much of Illinois as most of the state experienced below average temperatures. As for being “very flaky”, not so much. There were certainly some areas such as Chicago that experienced a very snowy winter, but for areas downstate it was a mixed bag of slightly below or slightly above average snowfall. This grade may come down to my interpretation of “very flaky” but given that snow was just slightly above average state I think “flaky” would have sufficed. I’m giving them a B for this forecast.

2021-2022 Winter

The Forecast – “Icy, Flaky”

Grade: D

Once again we have a forecast that leaves room for a little interpretation but when most people hear that the winter is going to be “icy and flaky”, they’re probably expecting a bad winter. It wasn’t. Yes, Central Illinois had a couple of high impact storms that resulted in above average snowfall locally, but a few good storms shouldn’t define an entire winter. In fact, most of the state saw below average snowfall. Temperatures were near to slightly above average for most of the state. I’ll give the Farmers Almanac a D for this forecast. The only reason it’s not an F is because we did see a few good storms locally.

2022-2023 Winter

The Forecast – “Unreasonably Cold, Snowy”

Grade: F

This winter was far from being “unreasonably cold & snowy”, in fact it was unreasonably warm and rainy! The state saw above average precipitation and well above average temperatures, even with a few brief arctic outbreaks. When it came to snow Illinoisans were asking, “what snow?” Nearly the entire state saw below average snowfall. In fact snow was so limited Peoria only received more than 1.0″ of snow on three occasions and more than 2.0″ of snow on one occasion. No doubts about it, this forecast gets an F.

The Final Grade

Over the last 10 years the Farmers’ Almanac has accrued the following grades…

Grade Number of Winters With that Grade A 2 B 1 C 1 D 1 F 5

Final Grade = D

So over the last 10 years the Farmers’ Almanac has had 3 pretty decent forecasts which is far worse than the 80-85% accuracy their “followers” claim to have. In fact, if you go back and look at their forecasts over the years they all seem to suggest were in for a bad winter more often than not. If you keep forecasting the same thing repeatedly, your bound to get it right eventually. After all, a broken clock is still right two times a day.

Does this mean that my seasonal forecasts or NOAA’s seasonal forecasts are better? Maybe a little, but not by much.

At the end of the day seasonal forecasts are difficult with very little skill and these forecasts usually take on more of a statistical approach as for a definitive one. There are some things such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation can help point you in the right direction, but at the end of the day most winters are defined by smaller scale patterns that are difficult to pin point months in advance.

The Farmers’ Almanac is a fun book filled with a lot of great tips, folklore and fun articles and it’s certainly worth a read if you’re into that sort of thing. However, I would remain skeptical of their winter forecasts.