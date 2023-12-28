PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As we approach the end of December, central Illinois has yet to receive measurable snowfall for the month! That may change with the forecast of slushy, minor snow this week, but it won’t add up to much.

Peoria usually averages 6.2″ of snowfall during December. That number is based on averaging the snowfall for each December from 1991 to 2020. That span of years had Decembers produce anywhere from a trace to over 21″ of snow!

As of the morning of Dec. 28, just a “trace” of snow has been recorded. This means flurries fell at some point, but it was not enough to measure. Sifting through the record book, only 7 out of the past 130 Decembers (5%), did not receive measurable snow. The most recent time this happened was in 2014. The quick answer is that snowless Decembers are uncommon, but it has happened before.

Could a snow-free December be any indication for the rest of winter? For fun, here is a list of years that had a snowless December and how the rest of the season fared.

YEAR DEC JAN FEB MAR APR TOTAL DEC TO APR DEPARTURE 1896-1897 T 9.0″ 5.2″ 4.7″ 0.5″ 19.4″ BELOW NORMAL 1898-1899 T 2.0 1.7″ 8.5″ N/A 12.2″ BELOW NORMAL 1912-1913 T 7.3″ 10.2″ 4.6″ T 22.1″ BELOW NORMAL 1971-1972 T 10.2″ 6.2″ 8.0″ 0.9″ 25.3″ ABOVE NORMAL 1986-1987 T 18.0″ 0.1″ T 0.0″ 18.1″ BELOW NORMAL 2004-2005 T 6.2″ 2.1″ 1.6″ 0.0″ 9.9″ BELOW NORMAL 2014-2015 T 10.2″ 12.8″ 2.7″ 0.0″ 25.7″ ABOVE NORMAL List of snowless Decembers and the outcome for the following January to April

As you can see, most seasons with no December snowfall still ended up with “respectable” snowfall totals for the rest of winter. Unsurprisingly, a snowless December usually means the season totals will still end up lower than average.

The lack of snow is all thanks to our temperatures running way above normal for much of the month. How warm? This is currently the 3rd warmest December on record for our area!

Graphic courtesy of Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet

The pattern is becoming more conducive to winter weather potential as we move forward. Temperatures are predicted to run closer to normal in early January, but certainly no major cold yet.

Data from NOAA Climate Prediction Center

We are also keeping a close eye on the Polar Vortex! A stratospheric warming event is expected to help weaken the vortex as we roll into January. In the long run, that should help push more of the cold that has been bottled over the last month to start spreading away from the North Pole.