Ice & Snow Forecast

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of Central Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday morning as freezing rain, heavy snow and gusty winds will impact the region through .

Current Winter Weather Alerts

What we know

Periods of freezing rain and heavy snow expected Monday morning through Tuesday morning

Heaviest snow will fall north of a Macomb to Pontiac line

Power outages and hazardous travel conditions expected Monday and Tuesday

The storm has continued to slow down and is now expected to move in Monday morning with a period of moderate snow impacting areas near and south of I-74 through the morning commute. Throughout the morning, snow will transition to freezing for all areas south of a Galesburg to Streator line before turning to freezing drizzle early in the afternoon.

Freezing rain and snow is expected to ramp up ahead of the evening commute, with heavy snow possible northwest of the Illinois River. The snow will become lighter overnight but is expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

Wind speeds will become gusty, especially for areas along and north of I-74. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph from the east-northeast and will occasionally gusty between 30-40 mph. This could lead to some areas of blowing and drifting snow, but given the wet nature of the snow, I think this issue will be more of an issue north of I-80 where the winds will be a little stronger.

Simulated radar of freezing rain and snow

Freezing Rain Forecast Through Noon Tuesday

Much of the region is expected to see somewhere between 0.10″ and 0.25″ of ice, most of which will come late Monday morning and again Monday evening. There is a chance for road conditions to improve around midnight as freezing rain transitions to freezing drizzle, but untreated surfaces will remain slick.

Snowfall Forecast Through Noon Tuesday

The heaviest snow is expected to fall across Knox, Stark, Marshall, Putnam, Bureau and Henry Counties where a widespread 4-8 inches of snow is expected. Snow accumulations will drop off sharply on the south side of the snow band which will result in much lower snow accumulations south of a Macomb to Peoria to Pontiac line. Snowfall amounts will likely vary significantly across the Peoria Metro Area, with several inches falling to the north and west and just an inch or two in the southeast. Bloomington/Normal is expected to miss out on the bulk of the snow with less than 2 inches expected there.

With such a tight gradient in snow accumulations, the slightest shift or wobble south will be the difference between several inches of wet snow or just freezing rain. We’ve tried to build that uncertainty into the forecast but there’s bound to be a few areas that see less ice and snow than advertised and a few areas that see more.

No matter the accumulations, this storm is expected to have an impact on Central Illinois. The combination of ice, snow and wind will increase the likelihood of power outages Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, even if we remain on the lighter end of the snowfall projections. Travel is expected to be difficult region wide, though it will be notably worse west of the Illinois River. Conditions will improve throughout the day on Tuesday but another storm system is expected to bring some light snow to Central Illinois Wednesday.