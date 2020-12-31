Ice Storm Warning issued for Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across Central Illinois for New Years Day. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the Peoria and Bloomington area starting at 3 am Friday and continuing through Friday evening.

Storm Impacts

Ice accumulations between 0.15″ and 0.35″ with locally higher amounts possible

Light snow accumulations of 1-3 inches west of the Illinois River, mainly Friday evening

Wind gusts up to 30 mph may cause tree and power line damage leading to power outages

Hazardous driving conditions expected across Central Illinois Friday

Simulated radar and satellite of the incoming storm.

While a period of light snow is possible at the onset of the event, freezing rain is expected to be the primary precipitation type through Friday morning. Freezing rain is expected to begin along Hwy 136 and the Bloomington area around 4 am, gradually spreading north and reaching Peoria and Pontiac by 6 am. The freezing rain will continue along and north of a Macomb to Bloomington line through noon before air temperatures climb slightly above freezing.

Future Pavement Temperatures

After a mixture of rain and freezing in the afternoon, we’ll see a transition back to snow Friday evening with some light snow accumulations possible, especially along and west of the Illinois River.

Even though our air temperatures are expected to briefly climb above freezing in the afternoon, our exclusive pavement temperature model suggest that road temperatures will likely remain below freezing through the duration of the event. This could allow roads, especially untreated ones, to remain slick even once the air temperatures climb above 32°. Travel is not advised Friday or Friday night. If you must travel be sure to monitor the forecast and have a winter weather preparedness kit in your vehicle.

Ice Accumulation

Ice accumulations are expected to be between 0.15″ and 0.35″ through Friday with the heaviest along a Macomb to Pontiac line and down through Bloomington/Normal. Locally higher amounts up 0.50″ are possible but these amounts are expected to remain localized and are very difficult to pin down. Ice amounts will decrease towards I-72 in Central Illinois and I-88 in northern Illinois.

Snow Accumulation

Light snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected along and west of the Illinois River with the highest totals north of a Galesburg to La Salle/Peru line. There will be a sharp cutoff in accumulations from Macomb to Peoria where accumulations could range from 0.5 to 2 inches depending on any subtle shift in the storm track. Elsewhere, snowfall amounts will remain below an inch with only a trace expected in Lincoln.

Another system will bring additional light snow to Central Illinois Saturday evening. Snow accumulations are generally expected to remain below 2 inches region wide.