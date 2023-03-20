PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Spring flood outlook has areas along the Illinois River at a “Moderate” threat level. This includes dams in Havana and Beardstown.

Circled stations (top=Havana Lower=Beardstown)

Some factors contributing to the current risk levels include:

Lack of deep and widespread snowpack in the local area.

Above average winter precipitation levels and above normal river levels.

Even though the overall risk of spring flooding is well above average on the Mississippi River, this does not guarantee that high-impact flooding will occur.

The National Weather Service will be monitoring the temperature and snowmelt trends in the Mississippi River headwaters and whether there are any large rain or snow events. Our viewing area doesn’t include any part of the Mississippi River.

Snow cover and snow water equivalent are below normal across much of our area, which decreases the overall flood threat.

Current level in Havana

The current level at Beardstown

The Illinois River flows entirely within our state and is the second-longest river at 332 miles (behind the Mississippi).

Morris, Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, Peoria, Pekin, Havana, and Beardstown are cities along the Illinois River. Illinois River is approximately 80 feet (24.4 m) at its deepest point.