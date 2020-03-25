Increasing Risk of Severe Weather Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A series of storm systems will bring multiple rounds of rain to Central Illinois through the end of the week with a chance of strong to severe storms on Saturday.

What we know

Periods of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday evening

Heaviest rain moves in Friday night and Saturday

Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and early evening

A cold front will stall across Central Illinois on Thursday allowing scattered showers and storms to develop across the region Thursday afternoon. The front will remain stalled across the state allowing multiple rounds of rain to push through the region through Friday before the main system moves in on Saturday.

Severe Weather Risk

The previously mentioned front will begin to lift to the north as a warm front bringing a warm, muggy and unstable air mass to Central Illinois Saturday afternoon. With the surface low off to our northwest, a cold front along the Mississippi River and a strong jet streak aloft bringing strong wind shear to the area, the primary ingredients appear to be in place for strong to severe storms.

Rain moving through the region Saturday morning could alter the location of or act to limit the risk of severe storms. Most model guidance at this point suggest that the atmosphere will recover once the morning rain moves north, but it’s something that will continue to be watched. Should a severe weather threat materialize, all forms of severe weather would be possible including the risk of tornadoes. If the Saturday morning rain last longer or the cold front moves through sooner than expected the severe weather threat could be lower.

Regardless of severe weather it appears moderate to heavy rain will still be likely. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1 to 2 inches through Saturday night and will likely result in additional river level rises through next week.

Be sure to monitor forecast from Your Local Weather Authority for the latest on this developing situation.