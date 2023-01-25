January 25th -26th snow

WMBD- Central Illinois

Central Illinois saw a decent amount of snow for the beginning of 2023. Initial predictions of snow put most of the area at around two to four inches. Areas along and east of I-55 were expected to see near three to five inches.

Some reports we’ve seen across the area:

Knoxville- 3.5″

Galesburg-3.1″

Edwards- 4.0″

Groveland- 3.0″

Goodfield- 4.0″

Germantown Hills- 3.5″

There were some areas that actually exceeded the snow predictions as well:

NW Peoria- 5.0″

Washington- 4.5″

We’re not done seeing snow in the area as we head through the rest of the week. There are multiple opportunities for at least light snow even as we hit the weekend.

Another round of snow by early tomorrow

Much of Central Illinois could see another inch to an inch and a half overnight and into Thursday (Jan. 26th). Light snow and snow showers will stay in the forecast through the rest of the week before a blast of arctic cold hits for next week.