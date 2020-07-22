July 2020 is the third wettest on record for Peoria

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – With more than a week left in the month, Peoria has seen it’s third wettest July on record. If you left for vacation on July 7th you may have a hard time believing it. After all, the first week of the month was a lot like June…dry! In fact between June 1st and July 8th some parts of Woodford and Tazewell County had seen less than a half inch of rain which ultimately lead to moderate drought conditions across the region.

Since then things have changed. Peoria has received 8.82″ of rain since July 8th and that makes this the third wettest July on record. The heaviest rain came on July 15th when parts of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties saw 5-8 inches of rainfall. While parts of town saw 6-7 inches of rain, Peoria’s official total that day from Peoria International Airport was 5.19″. It was a record setting one day rainfall for the month of July and was the second wettest day on record since records began in 1896. The heavy rain produced flash floods across the Heart of Illinois while a few thunderstorms produced tornadoes in Tazewell, McLean and Livingston Counties.

Illinois rainfall – June 1st to June 30th

July Rainfall – July 1st to July 22nd

With more than a week left in the month there’s plenty of opportunity for July 2020 to climb into one of the top two spots. Currently the second wettest July on record was in 1990 when Peoria saw 9.18″ of rain and the top spot belongs to July of 1993 when Peoria received 10.15″ of rain. It won’t take much more than one or two good thunderstorms for Peoria to move up into either spot.