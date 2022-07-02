Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first month of the summer season is in the books for Central Illinois and the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Lincoln has compiled the data from across its forecast area to give a summery of what June 2022 was like.

Precipitation

According to NWS Lincoln much of Central Illinois was below normal in terms of precipitation by 3 to 4 inches. There were a few pockets of normal to above average amounts of June rainfall. Springfield had two days of heavy rainfall in June that helped them reach above average for the month. The lack of precipitation has lead to abnormally dry to moderate drought in the eastern Central Illinois. This upcoming week leads to more chances for scattered showers and storm chances.

Temperatures

Much of Central Illinois was than average by roughly one or two degrees in June. There were a few spots that were at average for June. A heatwave of temperatures in the 90s in the middle of the month helped boost the averages. Peoria saw 8 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Places like Springfield, Lincoln, and Peoria saw records break for warm overnight lows as well. This upcoming week looks to be hot and humid again with a few days reaching the 90s beyond Independence Day.