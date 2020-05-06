Late season freeze possible Saturday morning

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A late season blast of cold air could bring record low temperatures to Central Illinois Friday night and Saturday morning.

An active weather pattern continues to bring periodic rain showers and multiple shots of cold air to Central Illinois. While temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, a big push of cold air could leave temperatures near to below freezing Saturday morning challenging record low temperatures across the region. Peoria’s record low temperature for May 9th is 31° set back in 1966. As of this writing, the forecast for Saturday morning calls for a low temperature of 32°.

Regardless of whether or not Peoria sets a record low temperature, the combination of clearing skies and light winds will likely lead to widespread frost Friday night and Saturday morning. Those with vegetation that is sensitive to cold weather will want to plan on covering them up or moving them indoors.

This colder than normal weather looks to stick around awhile. Temperatures are forecast to remain below average over the next week and, according the the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 outlook, below average temperatures are expected between May 11th and May 15th. The same outlook calls for near average precipitation.

One positive out of this cooler weather is that the opportunities for severe weather will be few and far between. With a Canadian air mass over Illinois there’s not much instability or moisture available for severe thunderstorms. However, May is peak severe weather season for Illinois and with temperatures moderating towards the end of the month severe weather season could ramp up.