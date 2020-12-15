Light snow & flurries Tuesday night & Wednesday

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – A storm system will bring light snow and flurries to Central Illinois tonight and Wednesday. While accumulations are expected to remain light there roads could be slick for the Wednesday morning commute.

The storm system is currently bringing snow to Central Plains and is expected to graze Illinois before evolving into a monstrous nor’easter that will bring more than a foot of snow to much of New England through Thursday. Locally, snowfall amounts will be light with amounts ranging from a trace along the Illinois River to an inch east of I-55.

Even though accumulations will be light pavement temperatures are expected to remain below freezing throughout the event. This means any snow that falls will stick to the roads making for a deceptively slick Wednesday morning commute.

Here’s a look at our exclusive road temperature forecast

According to the Winter Storm Severity Index our impacts from this system will be limited and those impacts will mainly be east of the Illinois River. Areas shaded in blue could see slick roads during the Wednesday morning commute and are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations.