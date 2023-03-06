WMBD-Peoria, IL
This week is Severe Weather Preparedness week, and lightning is a leading cause of injury and death from weather-related hazards. Although most lightning victims survive, people struck by lightning often end up with a variety of long-term issues.
Here are some tips to prepare and stay safe.
- “When thunder roars, go indoors” is a common phrase used. It just means when you hear thunder, lightning is in the vicinity
- If you are in a vehicle, that isn’t a bad option. A vehicle with metal tops and sides. Do not touch anything metal.
- Watch for fallen power lines and downed trees
- Avoid using electrical devices that are connected to electrical outlets, using running water, or using landline phones
- To prepare your home- Keep trees and branches trimmed near your house. Before severe weather, secure loose objects, close windows and doors. Store valuable objects under a sturdy structure.
- Sign up to receive EAS (Emergency Alert System) messages via your cell phone. It is pretty easy to do. Go to “settings” on your cell phone. A NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio is an option too
- Create a plan so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves from the effects of a thunderstorm. Identify sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play.
Your CIProud to go weather app will also send you push notification about lightning, when enabled.