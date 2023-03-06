WMBD-Peoria, IL

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness week, and lightning is a leading cause of injury and death from weather-related hazards. Although most lightning victims survive, people struck by lightning often end up with a variety of long-term issues.

Here are some tips to prepare and stay safe.

“When thunder roars, go indoors” is a common phrase used. It just means when you hear thunder, lightning is in the vicinity

If you are in a vehicle, that isn’t a bad option. A vehicle with metal tops and sides. Do not touch anything metal.

Watch for fallen power lines and downed trees

Avoid using electrical devices that are connected to electrical outlets, using running water, or using landline phones

To prepare your home- Keep trees and branches trimmed near your house. Before severe weather, secure loose objects, close windows and doors. Store valuable objects under a sturdy structure.

Sign up to receive EAS (Emergency Alert System) messages via your cell phone. It is pretty easy to do. Go to “settings” on your cell phone. A NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio is an option too

Create a plan so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves from the effects of a thunderstorm. Identify sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play.

Your CIProud to go weather app will also send you push notification about lightning, when enabled.