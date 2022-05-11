Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A total lunar eclipse will be visible across Central Illinois Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday. As the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow it typically turns to a rusty red color, but depending on the amount particulate matter (smoke, dust, ash, etc.) could turn the Moon into an even darker red color.

The eclipse will begin at 9:15 PM on Sunday as the moon begins to move into the Penumbra (Earth’s soft shadow) but this stage of the eclipse is not visible to the naked eye. The eclipse will become visible as the Moon begins to travel through the Umbra (Earth’s hard shadow) and portions of the moon will begin disappear as it is obscured by Earth’s shadow. Totality will begin at 10:29 PM and end at 11:54 PM with the greatest eclipse at 11:11 PM. This is the portion of the eclipse where Earth’s shadow will completely cover the lunar surface.

Sunday Night Weather Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Central Illinois Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, it appears that these storms will move east of the region and skies will begin to clear shortly before the eclipse begins. Assuming the storm doesn’t slow down, we should see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s throughout the eclipse.