Memorial Day storms bring flooding and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Weather Blog

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe storms brought damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to Central Illinois Monday evening causing flash flooding and bringing down trees and power lines which left more than 7,000 residents without power.

Rainfall reports across the Peoria area generally ranged from 2 to 2.5 inches with one report over three inches in Edwards. The heavy rain caused flash flooding in the Peoria area and left motorist stranded in the streets as the water levels climbed. In addition to the rain, strong wind gusts brought down trees and power lines across the Peoria area as well as parts of Fulton and Mason Counties.

Here are the storm reports from Monday, May 25th, 2020.

Wind Damage Reports
6:25 PM – Lewistown: Garage damaged and power pole blown down
6:25 PM – Forest City: Several tree limbs were blown down and a patio railing was broken
6:28 PM – Cuba: 6-10 inch diameter trees uprooted in wet soil conditions
8:05 PM – Bartonville: Power line down
8:05 PM – Hanna City: Power line down
8:20 PM – Mackinaw: 8 inch diameter tree limb was blown down
8:25 PM – Dunlap: Power lines were blown down

Flash Flooding Reports
3:17 PM – Putnam: Water rushing out log cabin road and Route 29 south of Putnam
5:25 PM – Roanoke: 6-8 inches of water flowing over highway 116 west of Roanoke and nearby county roads
8:35 PM – East Peoria: One foot of standing water on Camp Street with cars stalling in the water
8:58 PM – East Peoria: Two feet of water in front of UPS
9:00 PM – Peoria: Two feet of standing water at the intersection of Central and Tripp Avenue

  • Lightning Strikes. Photo by Matt Portscheller
  • Shelf cloud approaches Washington. Photo by Miko Velka
  • Shelf cloud near Maquon. Photo by Aaron Repp
  • Shelf cloud as plane lands at PIA. Photo by Kelsey Reissig
  • Shelf cloud from Morton. Lesa & Dave Ford
  • Storm moves into Stark County. Photo by Kymberli Hartz
  • Mesocyclone wet of Roanioe. Photo by Richard Hill
  • Mesocyclone north of Eureka. Photo by Roger Holmes
  • Shelf cloud approaches Brimfield. Photo by Pam Asbell
  • A small mesocyclone north of Washburn. Photo by Sally Henry
  • Shelf cloud in Morton. Photo by Shannon Killion
  • Shelf cloud. Photo by Shelbi Losen

