Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures are expected to climb above average on Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front brings rain, wind, colder temperatures and perhaps a bit of snow to the area later this week.

Key Takeaways

High temperatures in the mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday

Breezy winds Wednesday and Thursday, turning gusty Thursday night and Friday

Widespread rain expected Thursday

Chance of a wintry mix and snow Thursday night & Friday

It’s just a typical March week in Central Illinois, where the battle between Spring and Winter continues. Spring will have the upper hand on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures top out in the mid 50s, but a strong cold front moving through Thursday night will usher in another shot of winter weather.

A few showers could develop as early as Wednesday night with rain becoming widespread on Thursday. The rain is not expected to be all that heavy with most areas picking up around a half inch of rain, but localized downpours will be possible. The cold front is expected to sweep across the region Thursday evening bringing rapidly falling temperatures and changing any lingering rain to a wintry mix or snow. Any snow accumulation will be light with a dusting possible west of the Illinois River.

Gusty Winds

Winds will become breezy from the south on Wednesday as they blow at 10-20 mph. That breeze will continue through Thursday before shifting the west-northwest and increasing Thursday night and Friday. The strongest winds will come Friday with sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts over 35 mph likely.

Colder Temperatures

In addition to the stronger winds, temperatures are expected to take a nose dive Thursday night and Friday. St. Patrick’s Day will be rather uncomfortable with highs in the mid 30s with gusty winds and few passing snow flurries. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and lower 20s Friday night and will struggle to get out of the 20s on Saturday with more snow flurries possible.