Midweek rain and storms

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The final week of April has been off to a great start with above average temperatures and abundant sunshine. However, a slow moving cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to Central Illinois by Wednesday.

Storm Impacts

Periods of heavy rain Wednesday and Wednesday night

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Storm chances will gradually increase Tuesday night with rain and storms becoming widespread by Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves across the state. Ahead of the cold front, moisture will stream north from the Gulf of Mexico sending dew points into the low to mid 60s. This will make Wednesday a bit muggy and will supply the atmosphere with a lot of moisture.

While showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night, the bulk of the rain and storms will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms may become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and east of the Illinois River within a Marginal Risk (Level 1 Threat).

Storms will be from the southwest to the northeast, parallel to the slow moving front. This could set the stage for training thunderstorms which could lead to locally heavy rain and flash flooding. At this point, the risk for this is highest south of I-72 where 2-3 inches of rain will be possible.

The risk of storms will decrease Wednesday night but scattered showers will remain likely through Thursday morning before we dry out Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ along and east of a Macomb to La Salle/Peru line. Further west rainfall amounts will likely remain below a half inch. Locally higher rainfall amounts will be possible where training thunderstorms occur.