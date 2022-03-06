Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A cold front brought severe thunderstorms to Central Illinois Saturday night but another storm system is expected to bring more widespread moderate rain and even a little snow to the region Sunday night and Monday.

Key Takeaways

Rain develops after 8 pm

Wintry mix west of the Illinois River by midnight

Gradual transition to snow for most by the Monday morning commute Slick roads possible



Rain will one again spread across Central Illinois this evening as another storm system moves out of the Central Plains and into the Midwest. While a few thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. For many areas west of the Illinois River, a transition to a wintry mix or snow will happen between 10pm and midnight while areas further east see mostly rain with a gradual transition to snow through 7 am Monday. In Peoria, the forecast is a bit more complicated as the rain/snow transition line is expected to sit over the area between midnight and 3 am. This could lead to periods of rain, snow and sleet across the Peoria Metro area overnight.

Snowfall Forecast

Snow accumulations will be highest northwest of a Macomb to Pontiac line where widespread accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected and localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible. Further south and east snowfall amounts will generally be an inch or less. The greatest uncertainty is along the Macomb to Pontiac line where the transition zone is expected to develop. Here accumulations could range from a trace to 2 inches depending on how much falls as snow versus sleet.

Rainfall & Melted Snowfall

The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall east of the Illinois River where 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain and melted snow are expected. Where we are expected to see a quicker transition to snow precipitation amounts will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Road Conditions Forecast

Snow covered roads are likely for many areas west of the Illinois River by the Monday morning commute. Locally slick roads are possible further east as rain makes a slow transition over to snow by the morning commute. As the snow moves out by mid-day any snow on untreated surfaces will melt allowing road conditions to improve. As temperatures drop Monday night wet roads could refreeze leading to locally slick road conditions.