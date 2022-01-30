Moderate to heavy snow possible Tuesday night through Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful storm system is expected to sweep across the Midwest this week leaving a swath of snow and ice from Texas up through the Great Lakes. While we continue to refine the details one thing has remained constant since last week, this will be an impactful storm for much of Central Illinois.

Key Takeaways

Snow starts Tuesday evening and could last through Thursday

Greatest threat for freezing rain is along and east of I-55

Periods of moderate to heavy snow is likely for areas east of the Illinois River

Localized double digit snow accumulations possible (mainly east)

Hazardous travel expected, road closures possible

Strong winds Thursday will lead to blowing and drifting snow

Power outages are possible

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning

A Canadian cold front will move through Illinois on Tuesday bringing rain showers to the region Tuesday afternoon. This rain is expected to change to snow west of the Illinois River by sunset and before midnight along I-55 as temperatures drop below freezing. A few hours of freezing rain will also be possible along I-55 Tuesday evening before the change over to snow occurs. Depending on the intensity of the snow and any freezing rain, the Tuesday evening commute could become slick.

Snow is likely to continue at various intensities Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the front slows or stalls across far southern Illinois. This creates an overrunning scenario where a warmer airmass is moving over a colder one at the surface resulting in snow. One uncertainty regarding the intensity of snowfall across Central Illinois is the end location of a Frontogenesis (F-Gen) snow band which may develop as a result of a tightening temperature gradient. These F-Gen snow bands are often narrow and can produce very heavy rates of snow. Unfortunately, forecasting the location of these bands is nearly impossible outside of 12-24 hours from the event.

Either way the Wednesday morning commute is likely to be a slick one for most of the area and potentially hazardous east of the Illinois River where heavier rates of snow and freezing rain are currently favored to be.

Wednesday Afternoon – Thursday

The second leg of the system remains uncertain as the track of the low pressure center varies from model to model. The trend in recent days has been to send the area of low pressure further southeast, keeping the heaviest snow along and south of I-72. A track further north would result in another round of heavy snow between the Illinois River and I-72. Additional shifts to the north or south are likely to continue over the next few days so it’s best not to get to hung up on one particular solution at this point.

Snowfall Accumulation Probabilities

While exact snowfall amounts are uncertain, we believe snow accumulations through Thursday will be heavier east of the Illinois River with highest amounts likely falling near the I-72 corridor. You can see this reflected in the EPS Snow Accumulation Probabilities below which I think are a decent representation of where things stand now.

Here’s a look at some of our local probabilities…

Chance of at Least 3″ of Snow Chance of at Least 6″ of Snow Peoria 71% 35% Bloomington/Normal 85% 67% Lincoln 87% 73% Canton 67% 35% Pontiac 82% 55% La Salle/Peru 44% 26% Galesburg 34% 24%

There is reasonable confidence that areas east of the Illinois River will see far worse conditions than those to the west. In fact there is likely to be a sharp cutoff in snow accumulations along and west of the Illinois River and it’s quite possible portions of Knox, Stark, & Henry Counties will receive only light accumulations.

Regardless of accumulations travel is likely to be significantly impacted across the state from Tuesday night through Thursday. Strong winds gusting over 30 mph from the north on Thursday could result in widespread blowing and drifting snow, regardless of accumulations. If you have plans to travel during this timeframe you may want to consider rescheduling to avoid any delays or closures.