More ice & snow expected Friday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Another storm system will bring widespread freezing rain and light snow to Central Illinois for New Years Day. The storm could bring hazardous travel conditions and localized power outages to central Illinois through Friday night.

The storm is currently developing south of the U.S./Mexico border and will gradually lift northeast across Texas and into the Midwest through the end of the week and the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected to remain west of our area while we see a wintry mess of ice, sleet, snow and rain Thursday night through Saturday.

Storm Timeline

12 am to 6 am Friday Light snow shifts from south to north across Central Illinois

6 am to Noon Friday Widespread freezing rain, moderate accumulations possible

Noon to 6 pm Friday Freezing rain gradually changes to rain from south to north

6 pm to midnight Rain changes back to snow, light accumulations possible



Ice and Snow Accumulations

Some very light snow accumulations are possible late Thursday night before we change over to freezing rain Friday morning. Ice will be the main concern across Central Illinois with 0.10″ to 0.25″ of ice expected. Locally higher amounts are possible.

While some light snow accumulations are possible Thursday night, the best chance for accumulating snow will come Friday evening when rain changes back to snow. Models have trended a little further south and east with the storm track which would favor a little more snow in our area Friday night. That said snow accumulations will generally be light with accumulations ranging from 1-3 inches west of the Illinois River, heaviest near Galesburg. Areas east of the Illinois River are expected to see less than an inch of snow.

As far as the moisture content of this ice and snow goes, Central Illinois is expected to see up to an inch of rain/melted snow through Friday night. Additional light snow is possible Saturday but accumulations are expected to remain below an inch.

Should the storm track continue to shift east, western parts of the area could see more snow while the heaviest ice shifts along the Illinois River Valley, increasing the risk of power outages in areas like Peoria. Winter Weather or Freezing Rain Advisories/Warnings are likely to be issued and travel is not advised Friday or Friday night. If you must travel be sure to monitor the forecast and have a winter weather preparedness kit in your vehicle.