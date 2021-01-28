More Rain & Snow This Weekend

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – Well here we snow again…at least for many of us. Another strong storm system is expected to move into Illinois this weekend bringing the risk of heavy rain and snow. While the rain/snow line is expected to set up over the region once again, the risk of freezing rain is lower this time around

What We Know

Precipitation ramps up Saturday afternoon

Rain/snow line will set up near I-74

Heaviest snow will fall across northern Illinois

Travel impacts likely Saturday and Sunday

Like the previous two storm systems this will be another one of those systems that will leave snow lovers disappointed, especially along and south of I-74 where a rain/snow mix or rain will be dominate precip type. Areas further north along I-80 and down through Livingston County have a better chance of receiving several inches of accumulation with the bulk of the snow coming Saturday evening.

Storm Overview

Rain and snow will spread across the region late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Evaporational cooling could allow this to start as snow along I-74 before gradually changing to rain by early evening. The rain/snow line could eventually reach I-80 around midnight Saturday, but by then most of the heavy snow would have already fallen.

A dry slot will likely lift across the region Saturday night allowing any ongoing rain and snow to turn to drizzle. Once the upper-level wave shifts east across the region light snow will once again spread across the region from the northwest to the southeast. Light snow showers will continue through Sunday and will tapper off to flurries Sunday evening.

Model simulation of incoming storm

Peoria & Bloomington Precipitation Timing

Saturday

10 am to Noon – Rain/snow begins to develop

Noon to 5 pm – Rain/snow expected, bursts of heavy snow possible

5 pm to 8 pm – Rain/snow transitions to rain, heavy snow continues north

8 pm to Midnight – Rain showers



Sunday

Midnight to 3 am – Periods of light rain and drizzle

3 am to 6 am – Light snow redevelops

6 am to 6 pm – Periods of light snow

Precipitation Forecast

Snowfall

Barring any shift south, the heaviest snow is expected to remain north of I-74. Locations along I-80 are expected to see 4-8 inches of snowfall while 3-7 inches are possible across Livingston County with locally higher amounts possible. Along I-74 snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are likely while areas further south will see anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow. Should the rain/snow line lift to the north slower than anticipated or develop further south, snow accumulations along I-74 could be much higher.

Freezing Rain

Freezing rain is not expected to be a major issue this time around but some areas south of I-74 and west of the Illinois River could see less than 0.10″ of ice before changing to rain Saturday afternoon.

Rain & Melted Snow Forecast

For late January this storm is going to be loaded with moisture. While some thunderstorms south of Illinois could siphon away some moisture, we still expect a widespread 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain/melted snow with the heaviest falling southeast of the Illinois River. Soil temperatures are below freezing so we could see a bit of excessive runoff which could lead to some localized flooding.

As of Thursday afternoon the storm was still off the coast of California and nearly 2,000 miles away. Adjustments in the storm track are likely in the next 24 hours and snowfall amounts will need to be adjusted with any shift that comes. Those planning on traveling this weekend, especially north of I-74, will want to plan on hazardous travel conditions through Sunday morning.