More snow Wednesday followed by bitter cold

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The active weather pattern continues with Snow expected to move into Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning. On the back end of the storm, an Arctic frontal boundary will move through the region sending temperatures below zero Thursday night.

What we Know

Snow is expected to develop between 9 am and noon on Wednesday and continue through noon Thursday

Periods of moderate to heavy snow likely Wednesday afternoon & evening

Significant impacts to the Wednesday evening commute should be expected

Storm total accumulations of 3-6 inches with locally higher amounts possible

Bitterly cold temperatures move in Thursday

While there are some uncertainties in the track of the storm, models are coming around to the idea of a potent winter storm moving through Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storm will have similar impacts to last week’s storm which brought moderate to heavy snow to Central Illinois leading up to the Wednesday evening commute. However, unlike last week’s storm, dry air is not expected to filter into the system opening up the door for higher accumulations.

Once the snow moves through, an Arctic font will bring bitter cold temperatures to the region Thursday. High temperatures will peak in the lower 20s Thursday morning and will fall throughout the day, reaching the single digits by late afternoon. Wind chill values will be near to below zero for much of the day as wind speeds increase to 10-20 mph behind the front. Thursday night, temperatures will fall below zero with wind chill values in the negative teens.

Snowfall Forecast

It appears that a widespread 3-6 inches of snow will fall across the region with locally higher amounts possible. At this point, the heaviest snow is expected to fall along and south of a Macomb to Pontiac line. Snow accumulations will then taper off south of I-72 as snow will mix with sleet and rain. Wind is not expected to be a major factor on Wednesday, but wind speeds will increase on Thursday behind the Arctic front and could lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow then.

Adjustments to the snowfall forecast are likely over the next few days. If you plan on traveling on Wednesday and Thursday, continue to monitor the forecast over the next few days.



