SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — What is Illinois’ Most Dangerous Animal?

According to information the site Explored Planet took from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, Illinois’ most dangerous animal is a “Zombie Coyote”.

It’s a rabid coyote that people mistake for a sick dog. Once the unsuspecting victim gets too close in an attempt to help, they end up getting bitten. Illinois is also home to several species of poisonous snakes.

Some other standouts on the list include

Illinois also has several species of poisonous snakes. Copperheads and Cottonmouths. Copperheads are more common in the southern third of Illinois. Cottonmouths in swamps and wet bottomlands in southern Illinois



Oklahoma – Tigers

Oklahoma allows residents to own “large animals”, like tigers, which means that there is an unusually high number of them there. Some Oklahoma residents are poor at caring for the animals, which leads to them escaping and hurting unsuspecting humans.



Oregon – Bees, Wasps, And Yellow Jackets

Oregon has cougars, bears, scorpions, porcupines, and wolverines, but the most dangerous are bees, wasps, and yellow jackets. Several states have these (what I consider insects) as their top danger.



Kentucky – Domestic Cattle

Kentucky’s most dangerous animals…cows and bulls. The CDC reported that most of the deaths were caused by “blunt force trauma” injuries that were usually to the head or chest. This can happen when people go into an enclosed space with them. Also, the most common victims are males over the age of 65. Why do you think that is?



Wisconsin – Ticks

Although they are small, ticks are a big problem in Wisconsin. Ticks can spread some life-threatening and chronic diseases such as Lyme disease. According to “Only In Your State“, there were at least 10 tick-related casualties between 2015 and 2018.