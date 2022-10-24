Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day.

Rain is expected to gradually spread from west to east across the region tonight with widespread rain falling throughout the day on Tuesday. As an area of low pressure moves across the state, periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible in the afternoon which could lead to localized flooding, especially where fallen leaves result in clogged storm drains.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall amounts along and east of the Illinois River are expected to range from 2-4 inches through Tuesday night. West of the Illinois River amounts will generally range from 1-3 inches.

Ongoing Drought

While the recent dry weather has been great for the Fall harvest, it has resulted in worsening drought conditions across Central Illinois. According to the Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 20th, Moderate Drought was impacting parts of Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, McLean, Livingston, La Salle, and Fulton Counties.

With only 0.79″ of rain, September was the 5th driest September on record for Peoria. So far, we’ve received 0.78″ of rain in October which makes this the 15th driest October on record. With only 1.57″ of rain since September 1st, Peoria is still 4.24″ below average since the start of September. With moderate to heavy rain on the way, much of Central Illinois has an opportunity to make a sizeable dent in these rainfall deficits.