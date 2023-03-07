Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Cooler temperatures have arrived in Central Illinois and the weather pattern is set to remain active for the the next week or two. A series of storm systems are set to bring multiple chances or rain an snow to the area through the weekend.

Key Takeaways

Stray showers possible Tuesday night west of a Kewanee to Lincoln line

Widespread rain expected Thursday afternoon

Rain to snow Thursday night & Friday

Some accumulating snow possible

Tuesday Night & Wednesday

An upper-level wave moving out of the Central Plains will attempt to push into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, an area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes will continue to funnel dry air into Central Illinois ultimately limiting the overall coverage of any rain or snow. The best chances for any isolated rain and snow showers will be between 3 am and 9 am Wednesday and mainly west of the Kewanee to Lincoln line.

Thursday & Friday

The stubborn area of high pressure will finally start to shift east allowing a stronger storm system to move into the region. A brief wintry mix will be possible Thursday morning but it should quickly change to rain, particularly south of I-80. As the system passes through the region Thursday evening, rain should gradually change to snow north of a Macomb to Pontiac line. Periods of rain and snow will likely linger into Friday as the system pulls away from the region.

Winds will also be a bit breezy as the system moves on through. Winds will blow from the east at 10-20 mph and will shift to north on Friday. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph will be possible Thursday afternoon which could lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow along I-80.

When it comes to accumulation, the best chances for at least a few inches of snow will be near and north of I-80 with some minor accumulations along the I-74 corridor. Models have been trending a bit further south with the storm track, and should that continue, we could see more impactful accumulations to Peoria and Bloomington.

Saturday Night & Sunday

Another storm system is expected to drop through Illinois Saturday night and Sunday and could bring more snow to the area. Models disagree and the strength and track of the system, but this could be the best opportunity for accumulating snow along I-74.