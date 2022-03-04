Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The series of storm systems will impact Central Illinois this weekend bringing multiple rounds of rain and gusty winds to the region. There will even be a chance for accumulating snow late Sunday night and Monday as temperatures begin to drop.

Key Takeaways

Best chances for rain come at night

30-40 mph wind gusts possible Saturday & Saturday night

Isolated strong to severe storms possible west of the Illinois River Saturday evening

Turning colder Sunday night and Monday with wet snow possible

Saturday & Saturday Night

Most of the day will be dry with only a few spotty showers possible throughout the day. The biggest story during the day will be the development of strong southerly winds that will blow from the south at 15-25 mph with frequent gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. These strong winds will send temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s making it one of the warmest days we’ve seen this year.

The chance for rain will increase Saturday night as the cold front moves into Central Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas west of the Illinois River within a Level 1 (marginal) Risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Two rounds of showers and storms will be possible with the first round moving through between 6 pm and 10 pm with another round moving in with the cold front between 9 pm and 1 am.

The overall risk for severe weather is low for the region. While there is more than enough wind shear in place for severe storms, limited instability and the presence of a capping inversion will likely limit the ability for storms to organize in any meaningful way. Should storms be able to overcome these obstacles the primary threat would be damaging wind gusts over 55 mph from the south and/or west.

Sunday & Sunday Night

In the wake of the first storm system Sunday will be noticeably cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Once again, most of the day will be dry as showers are not expected to arrive until after 8 pm. Rain will become widespread through midnight with periods of moderate to heavy rain possible, especially along and south of I-74. Temperatures will gradually drop into the mid 30s overnight allowing rain to eventually mix with or change completely over to snow by early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ across Central Illinois with up to 2.00″ of rain expected across southern parts of the state where there is a greater risk of flash flooding.

While models have come into better agreement on the eventual storm track, they disagree on the speed of the system and how fast temperatures will drop Sunday night. This will dictate how soon a transition to snow will take place and how much will accumulate. At this point, snow accumulations remain uncertain but based on the European Model Ensembles, the best chances for at least receiving one inch of snow are across northern parts of the state.