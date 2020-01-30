New and Improved: CiProud 2 GO Weather App

Peoria, Il –
We are pleased to announce that our new weather app has arrived! This was a ground up redesign of our previous app that was built with our viewers needs in mind.
- Stream-lined and easy to use interface
- Personal updates and notifications from Your Local Weather Authority Meteorologists
- Location based warnings instead of county based warnings so you’re warned for the locations you care about with the warnings you care about.
- VIPIR exclusive safety net alerts such as…
- “Twisting Storm Approaching”
- “Dangerous Storm Approaching”
- “Lightning within 15 miles”
- Human generated forecast from Your Local Weather Authority
- Interactive map with radar, currents and model data for real time storm tracking anywhere in the U.S.
- Daily video forecast updates with your Forecast 2 Go and much more!
To download on iOS
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ciproud2go-weather/id835287501
To download on android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…
If you already have the CiProud2Go weather app downloaded on your mobile device just update the app for the latest version!