New and Improved: CiProud 2 GO Weather App

Peoria, Il –

We are pleased to announce that our new weather app has arrived! This was a ground up redesign of our previous app that was built with our viewers needs in mind.

  • Stream-lined and easy to use interface
  • Personal updates and notifications from Your Local Weather Authority Meteorologists
  • Location based warnings instead of county based warnings so you’re warned for the locations you care about with the warnings you care about.
  • VIPIR exclusive safety net alerts such as…
    • “Twisting Storm Approaching”
    • “Dangerous Storm Approaching”
    • “Lightning within 15 miles”
  • Human generated forecast from Your Local Weather Authority
  • Interactive map with radar, currents and model data for real time storm tracking anywhere in the U.S.
  • Daily video forecast updates with your Forecast 2 Go and much more!

To download on iOS
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ciproud2go-weather/id835287501

To download on android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

If you already have the CiProud2Go weather app downloaded on your mobile device just update the app for the latest version!

