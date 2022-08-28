PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we kick off a new work week with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a slow moving front. Unlike Sunday, we could see more of a chance for severe storms with the threat moving further south than the day before. Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for much of the area for Monday as a slow moving cold front pushes into Central Illinois.

The main focus is on damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain from storms. There is a very low, but not zero chance for tornadoes. A spin up or two are possible in a few stronger and gustier storms.

Tomorrow during the day we will see not only temperatures flirting with the 90 degree mark, but high dewpoints near 70 and Heat Index Values in the upper to mid 90s in many spots. A perfect environment for showers and storms to develop in. With conditions like that there should be ample instability for storm growth.

Models have been putting storms returning in the afternoon hours. Some have even shown the chance for two rounds of storms. Exact timeline of storms will become clearer closer to initiation. Below are two different solutions from models at around the same time stamp. On top is our in house Baron Model and the bottom is the NAM 3K. Both short range models made for helping get an idea of where storms will form and track in the near future.

By late evening Monday going into Tuesday morning storms will clear and the cold front should finally push through the region. Tuesday looks to be cooler and more comfortable than Monday. Drier for the rest of the work week, but the heat should return at the end of the 7 day forecast.

The heat does kick up again at the end of the 7 day forecast. Next weekend looks a bit more uncomfortable than the middle of the work week. Thursday is the start of Meteorological Fall and that means we will not only continue to trend to shorter days, but also eventually crisper and cooler weather.