Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The month of November is going to end with average temperatures near to slightly above average over Central Illinois. Despite an over achieving early season snowfall where Peoria received 4.1″ of snow, the month is also going to finish with well below average precipitation with most locations only receiving 25-40% of their normal rainfall.

The Climate Prediction Center has released their latest outlook for the month of December. It calls for a 50-60% chance of above average temperatures for nearly all of Illinois. When it comes to precipitation their forecast is a little more uncertain as they give the state an equal chance (33.3%) of seeing above, below or near average precipitation.

While the forecast calls for a greater chance of above average temperatures, it doesn’t mean it wont get cold at times. There will still likely be a few instances of below average temperatures and snow, but at the end of the month temperatures are likely to end up above average. You can check out Peoria’s stats for December below.

December Temperature Stats – Peoria

Monthly Average High/Low 39°/23° December 1st Normal High/Low 44°/27° December 31st Normal High/Low 35°/20° Monthly Record High 71° on Dec. 2nd, 1982 Monthly Record Low -24° on Dec. 24th, 1924 Data courtesy of NWS Lincoln

December Precipitation Stats – Peoria