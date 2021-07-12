Numerous Cold Air Funnels Spotted Over Central Illinois Monday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Cold air funnel clouds descended over Central Illinois Monday afternoon and evening as heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms developed across the region. Most of the funnels Monday afternoon were spotted over Logan, McLean and Livingston Counties with some developing close to Bloomington-Normal around 6:30 Monday Evening.

You can see picture of the various funnel clouds below…

Funnel cloud looking north towards Bloomington at 6:30. Photo by Chris Bowling

Funnel cloud sighted between Bloomington and Shirley around 5:20 pm. Photo by Darrell Stribling.

Funnel cloud SW of Bloomington around 6:30 pm. Photo by Susie Casey

WCIA Meteorologist Jacob Dickey shared this picture of a funnel cloud west of Normal by the Rivian Automotive Plant at 6:35 pm.

Funnel cloud at 6:35p west of Normal by the Rivian Plant. No touch down. @KevinLighty @ChrisYatesWx @WCIA3Jack @NWSLincolnIL 📸 Jim Hayes pic.twitter.com/LhbZPJzZOa — Jacob Dickey, WCIA 3 News (@jacobdickeywx) July 12, 2021

Why Was There No Tornado Warning Issued?

The funnel clouds that were spotted across Central Illinois are called Cold Air Funnels and rarely reach the ground. Unlike supercell tornadoes (the ones that are typically warned) the rotation with these funnels originate between the ground and the base of the cloud, not within the storm. This makes them nearly impossible to warn until they develop since rotation is not visible on radar. In the rare event that one reaches the ground and is reported the NWS immediately, you won’t see a tornado warning issued. Instead the NWS will issued Special Weather Statements about how conditions are right for the formation of funnel clouds.

How Do Cold Air Funnels Form?

Unlike tornadoes that develop in environments with a lot of wind shear, these type of funnel clouds tend to form in low shear environments. In order to develop to develop these funnels require three ingredients, converging surface winds, cold air aloft and enough surface based instability to get storms to develop.

A frontal boundary draped across Central Illinois acted as the focal point for storm development Monday afternoon. As the air converges along the front small circulations can form ultimately being absorbed by a developing shower or storm. With colder temperatures aloft, the updraft could briefly intensify causing the rotation to be stretched and tightened up. This is the moment we see the cold air funnel descending from the cloud.

With limited wind shear, this intensifying of the updraft is usually very short-lived and doesn’t last long enough for the rotation to completely reach the ground. Instead the updraft weakens and rain will begin to fall ultimately causing the funnel cloud to dissipate.

You can see the process unfold west of Pontiac in the one hour time lapse below. You can clearly see the slow low level rotation but it doesn’t appear the updraft was able to strengthen enough to form a funnel cloud. Instead we ended up with a nice looking inflow tail and wall cloud as the storm moved along the frontal boundary.

Landspout Tornadoes

On rare occasions these cold air funnel clouds can reach the ground at which point they become Landspout Tornadoes and can cause damage. One Landspout Tornado was reported north of Fisher in Champaign County where it did some damage to a farm. WCIA Meteorologist Jacob Dickey shared some of the damage in the tweet below.

Damage from a tornado north of Fisher. The farmer says he watched it after it left his farm. The 12 year old was in the shed and is lucky to be alive. @NWSLincolnIL @WCIA3Maggie @KevinLighty @WCIA3Jack pic.twitter.com/ejAZYszUU2 — Jacob Dickey, WCIA 3 News (@jacobdickeywx) July 12, 2021

Since the storms that produce Landspouts don’t have very strong updrafts they tend to be much weaker than tornadoes associated with supercells, but have been known to produce EF-3 Damage (136-165 mph). As of this writing the Landspout Tornado north of Fisher had not yet been rated.