Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – It has been a warm and wet start to the month of October. Through the first 14 days of the month Peoria has reported rainfall on 12 of those days including Wednesday. Here’s a look at some area rainfall totals for Wednesday & Wednesday night (October 13th) in Central Illinois.
Alta – 2.00″
Metamora – 1.88″
Dunlap – 1.83″
Germantown Hills – 1.74″
East Peoria – 1.64″
Henry – 1.55″
Peoria (PIA) – 1.45″
Peoria Heights – 1.38″
La Salle/Peru – 1.31″
Geneseo – 1.28″
Washington – 1.20″
Speer – 1.08″
Lacon – 1.07″
Kewanee – 1.05″
Canton – 1.03″
Pontiac – 0.86″
Galesburg – 0.60″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.59″
Through the first 14 days of the month, most of Central Illinois has received 2-5 inches of rain and more rain is expected through Friday with addition quarter to a half inch of rain possible.
October 13th Rainfall Totals
