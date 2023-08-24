Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is on the tail end of what has been the hottest and most humid stretch of weather of the year. While this recent heatwave was record setting in some aspects, and certainly uncommon, high temperatures in the upper 90s are not unprecedented.

Records set or tied over the last few days

August 23rd

Record Warm-Low: 77° (Previous Record: 75° 1936)

Tied Record High Dew Point: 83° (Previous Record: 83° July 24th, 2016 & August 27th, 1990)

Record High Heat Index: 121° (Previous Record: 119° July 13th, 1995)

August 24th

Record Warm-Low: 78° (Previous Record: 74° 1947)

While Peoria did not set a record high temperature on either day, we did see our first 99° day since August 30th, 2013. The last time Peoria hit a high temperature of 100° was on July 25th, 2012 and it appears our more than 11 year streak of staying below 100° will survive for another summer.

Peoria’s long term trends

While temperatures elsewhere across the globe continue to rise, particularly around the north and south poles, parts of the Midwest find themselves trending slightly in the opposite direction. This is true for Peoria, particularly with our high temperatures. Below we’ll take a look at a number of various temperature statistics from when records began in 1883 through 2022 and I’ll offer up a possible explanation for those trends at the end. This is not an overview of an entire region, just one location.

I’ll also note that the location of Peoria’s official observations changed locations several times over the years and it’s possible those had some small impacts on measurements. You can read more on Peoria’s weather station history here.

Highest max temperature – January through December

High temperatures were warmer in the past than they are today. As you’ll see through a number of stats to come, high temperatures of the 1930s sticks out like a sore thumb.

Number of days with highs over 100° – January through December

There were more 100° days in the past than we have now. The 1930s were a bit of an anomaly, particularly 1936 which saw 23 days with high temperatures at or above 100°

Number of days with highs over 90° – January through December

Even the number of 90° days have shown a pretty firm downward trend.

Mean max temperature – January through December

When we look at the yearly mean max temperature you’ll find that the downward trend disappears, and while negligeable, even slightly reverses. To understand this better lets break our mean temperatures down by season.

Mean max temperature – March through May (Spring)

When looking at our mean max temperatures for March, April and May we see that our high temperatures in these months have trended higher.

Mean max temperature – June through August (Summer)

During the summer months our mean max temperatures have trended downward with 1936 once again sticking out like a sore thumb.

Mean max temperature – September through November (Fall)

During the fall months our regression line is nearly flat (very slight uptick) so there’s no discernable trend with our mean max temperatures this time of year.

Mean max temperature – December through February (Winter)

During the winter months we find that our mean max temperatures have tended slightly higher, similar to what we see in the spring.

Based on the trends we’ve seen so far, we can see that our high temperatures in the summer have trended downward while high temperatures in the winter and spring months have trended upward.

Let’s now go through our low temperature stats.

Lowest minimum temperature – January through December

When we look at lowest minimum temperatures we see that the trend is up. In other words, our coldest nights are not as cold.

Number of days with lows at or below 0° – January through December

We can also see a slight decrease in the number of days where low temperatures dipped to or below zero. Apparently 1963 was very cold with 38 days with low temperatures at or below zero.

Mean low temperature – January through December

Our yearly mean low temperatures appear to be cyclical with no real trend identified. Let’s see how trends fare during each season.

Mean low temperature – March through May (Spring)

Low temperatures during the spring show little to no change.

Mean low temperature – June through August (Summer)

However during the summer months we can see that our mean low temperatures have actually risen slightly.

Mean low temperature – June through August (Fall)

Similar to the spring, there’s little to no trend with our mean low temperatures in the fall.

Mean low temperature – December through February (Winter)

During the winter months our mean low temperature has actually decreased slightly.

Here’s a chart of the overall trends for the year and each season.

Low Temperature Trend High Temperature Trend Yearly Increasing Decreasing Spring Steady Increasing Summer Increasing Decreasing Fall Steady Steady Winter Slightly Decreasing Increasing

In short we find that our summers are getting cooler and our winters have become slightly warmer. However, our summers have been cooling at a faster rate than our winters are warming. This gives us an overall downward trend in our yearly mean average temperature as seen below.

Mean average temperature – January through December

So what explains the downward trend?

While much of the world and the U.S. continue to see temperatures climb, it’s been different in the Midwest as we’ve seen here in Peoria. One plausible explanation could be an increase in moisture. While the heat index will be worse, an airmass with more moisture doesn’t warm up as much as a drier one. There’s a reason we set a lot of record highs in the 1930s, specifically 1936. The country was in the midst of the dust bowl and the unusually dry weather help propel temperatures over 100° on many occasions.

Lets take a look at our dew point trends over the years…

Sure enough if you look at our dew point trends since the late 1940s, our average dew points have been trending higher.

Why this is happening? Is it a natural change or something else? Based on what I’ve seen here, I can’t be sure. We know land use can have an impact on hyper-local weather conditions. Think of the urban heat island effect and how urban areas tend to be warmer than rural areas. One possible cause be a change in farming habits over the years, though that really wouldn’t explain the increase in dew points in the winter months which suggest maybe something bigger is going on, man made or natural. However, it appears there is at least some linkage between our increased low level moisture and our cooler summers despite much of the world seeing their temperatures rising.