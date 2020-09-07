Periods of heavy rain expected Monday night and Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – An unseasonably strong late summer storm system will bring significant changes in the weather for areas east of the Rockies. From heavy snow in the high plains of Colorado to heavy rain across the Midwest, the impacts from the storm will have some significant impacts over much of the country.

A strong cold front is currently dropping south across the northern plains with temperatures in the 90s ahead of the front and in the 40s behind it. Denver’s high temperature on Monday reached the lower 90s Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, the “Mile High City” is expected to see a high of 35° with accumulating snow.

While the coldest air will remain to our west, the same frontal system will have impacts on our local weather. A cold front moved through Central Illinois Monday morning and is expected to stall near I-72 Monday evening. This front will wobble slightly to the north and south throughout the week resulting in periods of showers, storms, and at times, heavy rain.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall across northern and Central Illinois Monday night as a low level jet stream ramps up in the evening and sends warm, humid air over our stalled cold front. Some of the storms along and south of I-74 could be strong with hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours. Storm chances will continue on Tuesday but will be a bit more scattered.

Through Tuesday, rainfall amounts along and north of I-74 will generally range from 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Further south amounts will be between a half inch and an inch. The heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding, especially north of I-74 where the rain is expected to the heaviest. The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a slight risk for flash flooding.

The rain is a welcomed sight for most of the region which has been experiencing moderate drought conditions over the last few weeks. The rain could potentially be a drought buster for northern Illinois while it will bring some much needed relief for the rest of the region.

The main low pressure system will stall over the central Rockies which will keep the area mostly dry from Wednesday through Friday. The upper-level wave will finally swing through the Midwest on Saturday bringing another round of showers and storms to Central Illinois. Once the front moves through the area will likely see a period of drier and milder weather.