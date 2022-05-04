Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a brief break from the rain on Wednesday another storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to Central Illinois to end the work week. While severe storms are not expected periods of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding and will likely result in rising river levels in the coming days.

Key Takeaways

Multiple rounds of rain Thursday through Friday

Best chances for thunderstorms is Friday

Severe storms not expected Cold air funnel clouds may develop Friday

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches expected with locally higher amounts possible 0.50″ to 1.00″ through Thursday Another 0.50″ to 1.50″ Thursday night & Friday



Model forecast of rain moving in Thursday & Friday

Rain will gradually spread across Central Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While showers will initially be a bit spotty, light rain is expected to become fairly widespread by the Thursday morning commute. Rain will then increase in intensity throughout the morning and into early afternoon before becoming a bit lighter and scattered by early evening. Rainfall amounts through midnight Thursday night will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will spread across Central Illinois late Thursday night and continue through Friday. While severe storms are not expected, a slow moving band of thunderstorms is expected to pivot across the region as the area of low pressure passes just to our south. This band of thunderstorms is likely to lead to pockets of heavy rain, with rates in excess of an inch per hour, moving very little throughout the day resulting in a localized risk of flash flooding. An additional 0.50″ to 1.50″of rain are expected with locally higher amounts possible through Friday bringing the storm total to 1.00″ to 2.50″ with some isolated totals over 3.00″. It should also be noted that if there are enough breaks in the clouds/showers through early afternoon, a few cold air funnel clouds could be possible near the I-74 Corridor.