Low (level 1) threat for severe weather Sunday PM

Low-topped thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon across eastern Illinois as a weak disturbance overspreads this region. The threat looks to be east of I-39/ I-55.

east of I-39

Certain ingredients are lacking. Low-level moisture should remain limited, enough weak instability may still develop through the day as mid-level temperatures cool with the front passage.

The storm energy looks “weak” on this graphic:

Future storm energy around 1:30 PM



The greatest threat is from 1 to 6 pm when wind gusts to 60 mph are possible with the strongest storms. Hail-not likely, but smaller hail is possible. The threat of tornadoes is low.

This weather model looks most active around 3:30 pm Sunday. A broken line (discrete/individual storm cells)

Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where you would go if severe weather threatens.

Likely outcome: isolated showers and thunderstorms. A partly cloudy afternoon. Breezy and warming to near 60.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews