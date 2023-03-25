Low (level 1) threat for severe weather Sunday PM
Low-topped thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon across eastern Illinois as a weak disturbance overspreads this region. The threat looks to be east of I-39/ I-55.
Certain ingredients are lacking. Low-level moisture should remain limited, enough weak instability may still develop through the day as mid-level temperatures cool with the front passage.
The storm energy looks “weak” on this graphic:
The greatest threat is from 1 to 6 pm when wind gusts to 60 mph are possible with the strongest storms. Hail-not likely, but smaller hail is possible. The threat of tornadoes is low.
Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where you would go if severe weather threatens.
Likely outcome: isolated showers and thunderstorms. A partly cloudy afternoon. Breezy and warming to near 60.
*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews