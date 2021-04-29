Preliminary Rainfall Totals from April 28th-29th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A slow moving cold front brought heavier than expected rain to Central Illinois with most locations receiving 1-3 inches of rain from start to finish.
The heaviest rain fell across parts of the Peoria metro area where two rounds of heavy rain moved across the region. Peoria recorded 3.05″ of rain on Wednesday breaking the previous record of 1.94″ set in 1956. Light rain would continue to fall Thursday morning in Peoria bringing the storm total rain to 3.13″.
Here’s a look at rainfall reports from across Central Illinois…
Hanna City – 3.19″
Washington – 3.13″
Peoria (PIA) – 3.13″
Chillicothe – 3.09″
Lacon – 2.87″
Dunlap – 2.62″
Peoria Heights – 2.60″
Bloomington – 2.30″
Smithfield – 2.25″
Minonk – 2.20″
Metamora – 2.17″
Normal – 2.03″
Peoria – 1.98″
Farmer City – 1.96″
Canton – 1.95″
Yates City – 1.91″
Germantown Hills – 1.85″
Manito – 1.83″
5 WSW Pekin – 1.72″
Knoxville – 1.54″
Heyworth – 1.52″
Towanda – 1.44″
East Peoria- 1.38″
Trivoli – 1.38″
Roanoke – 1.35″
Pekin – 1.14″
Pontiac – 1.13″
Panola – 1.12″
Cooksville – 1.09″
Saybrook – 1.07″
Henry – 1.07″
Morton – 1.06″
Emden – 1.04″
Eureka – 1.00″
Toulon – 0.71″
Le Roy – 0.65″
Chatsworth – 0.65″
Lincoln – 0.57″
Wyoming – 0.53″
Princeton – 0.33″
Peru – 0.25″