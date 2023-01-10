Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend.

Key Takeaways

Periods of fog and drizzle expected Wednesday

Rain showers develop Wednesday night

Change over to snow from west to east Thursday morning

30 mph wind gusts Thursday afternoon

As a slowing cold front approaches Central Illinois, southerly winds will bring a warmer and more humid air mass to the area. This will lead to widespread low clouds along with periods of fog and drizzle across the region on Wednesday. Despite the dreary weather, temperatures should still manage to climb into the mid to upper 40s.

An area of low pressure will begin to move out of eastern Kansas and towards Illinois Wednesday night then into the Great Lakes Thursday. This storm track allows the storm to start as rain and eventually change to snow as colder temperatures filter in on the backend.

Rain and Snow Timing

As the low pressure center moves out of Kansas, scattered rain showers are expected to develop across Central Illinois after midnight while a few thunderstorms will be possible south of I-72. As temperatures drop on the northwest side of the storm, rain will start to gradually change to snow around sunrise near Galesburg and Macomb. Throughout the morning, we’ll see rain change to snow from west to east across the region with snow reaching the I-55 corridor around 11 am. Snow will then end from west to east by early afternoon leaving the area with cool temperatures and blustery northwesterly winds that could occasionally gust to 30 mph.

Snowfall Forecast

Snowfall amounts remains somewhat uncertain given that surface and ground temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. That said, while only for a brief period of time, the snow could come down at pretty decent rates resulting in some light accumulations. The current expectation is for snowfall amounts remain below 2 inches region wide but snowfall amounts of 1-2 inches will likely come in the form of one or two narrow bands that are too small to pin down at this point in time.

My thoughts are the best chances for these higher accumulations will be along and west of the Illinois River where snow is expected to fall earlier in the morning when the sun is at it’s lowest angle. As the transition line progresses east the sun will be higher in the sky which should help keep snow accumulations a bit lighter.

While this is not an overly impactful system, snow developing towards the tail end of the morning commute could impact visibility and result in slush building on area roads. The snow forecast will likely need to be adjusted with the heavier totals narrowed down on Wednesday, so be sure to follow up on future forecasts.

Rainfall and melted snowfall amounts are generally expected to range from 0.10″ to 0.50″, highest east of I-55.