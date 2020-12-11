Rain and snowfall forecast

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm system will move across the Central Plains tonight and into Illinois through Saturday bringing moderate to locally heavy rain and even some snow to Central Illinois through Saturday.

Scattered rain showers will start to impact Central Illinois Friday morning and will become more widespread Friday afternoon. As the area of low pressure approaches Illinois, rainfall rates are expected to increase with periods of moderate to locally heavier rain possible overnight. The rain will continue Saturday but will begin to mix and change to snow as temperatures drop throughout the day. Snow showers could linger through Saturday evening before ending region wide by 10 pm Saturday.

Rainfall Forecast

Central Illinois is poised to receive 1-2 inches of rain through Saturday night. While this amount of rain in December would typically be a concern, soil temperatures are well above freezing. This should allow rain to soak into the soil more effectively and limit any excessive runoff that could lead to localized flooding.

The rainfall is welcomed news for the parts of Illinois that are currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. According to Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor moderate to severe drought conditions were still in place between Springfield, IL and Elkhart, IN.

Rainfall Forecast through Saturday night

Drought Monitor

Snowfall Forecast

As we’ve stated throughout the week, the greatest snowfall accumulations are going to remain north and west of the region. However, as temperatures drop Saturday a period of snow is possible as the wrap-around moisture moves over the region. Any accumulations are expected to remain light, generally an inch or less, and mainly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces.

It should be noted that some recent hi-res model guidance has suggested that this band of snow could be a little heavier west of the Illinois River leading to locally higher accumulations there. For now I’ll introduce spotty accumulations of 1-2 inches across Knox, Henry and Bureau Counties though these amounts will need to be reassessed on Friday.

Impacts to Weekend Travel

Other than some minor slowdowns due to periods of moderate rain Friday and Saturday, any impacts to local travel should be minimal. Winter weather will impact travel across Iowa, Wisconsin and northern Illinois so those planning to travel along I-80 in Iowa this weekend are likely to encounter slick road conditions.