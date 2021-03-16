Rain returns Wednesday with locally heavy rain expected Wednesday night

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – After a round for freezing rain and rain on Monday, another storm system will move into region bringing periods of heavy rain to Central Illinois Wednesday night.

Fast Facts

Rain showers develop by noon Wednesday and continues off and on through Thursday

Heaviest rain is expected Wednesday night

1-2 inches of rain expected

The storm system is now moving across the southwest U.S. bringing heavy snow to the Rockies and kicking up dust across New Mexico and western Texas. As the storm moves across the southern plains it will sweep up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico setting the stage for heavy rain across the Midwest Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Rain showers will begin to develop across Central Illinois late Wednesday morning and early afternoon. The rain will likely lighten up for a few hours before the main push of rain moves in Wednesday evening. As the low pressure center moves into Illinois, heavy rain will develop along and west of the Illinois river after midnight. While rain will continue to fall throughout the day on Thursday, the rain should lighten up by mid-morning.

At this point it appears the snowy part of the storm system will remain to our north, but there is a slight chance that the rain could mix or change to snow for a brief period of time in the afternoon as the rain begins to wind down but no snow accumulation is expected.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches throughout Central Illinois. Localized amounts over 2 inches are certainly possible, especially west of the Illinois River where the heaviest rain is expected to fall.

Flash flood guidance suggest that the ground can absorb about 2-2.5 inches of rain before flooding takes place. This should keep the flood threat isolated with the highest chances west of the Illinois River. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for excessive rainfall across Fulton and Mason Counties where some of the heaviest rain is expected to fall and where localized amounts over 2.5 inches are possible.

Slide bar to change between rainfall forecast and flood risk.

Severe Weather Potential

While severe weather is not expected across Central Illinois, a significant severe weather outbreak is expected across the southeast. The Storm Prediction center has issued a large Moderate Risk for the area where long track tornadoes, destructive winds and very large hail are all possible. The severe weather threat will shift the Atlantic coast line on Thursday with more tornadoes, damaging winds and hail possible.