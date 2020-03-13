Rain & Snow Moving in Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm system will move into Central Illinois late Friday night bringing periods of rain and snow to the region through Saturday.

Storm Impacts

Minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces, mainly Saturday morning

Little to no accumulation on roads

Rain and snow showers will begin to spread across Central Illinois late Friday night, changing to snow Saturday morning. The best chance of accumulating snow will come between 6 am and 10 am Saturday while temperatures are still relatively cool. After that, any additional snow will struggle to stick to the ground as temperatures warm. Snow will gradually change to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon and may even come to an end for several hours before one final push of rain and snow during the evening.

Soil temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and upper 30s through the duration of the event which means that as soon as the snow stops falling it will start to melt. Pavement temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s while the snow is falling which should prevent snow from sticking to area road ways.

Snowfall forecast

The vast majority of Central Illinois will see less than an inch of snow a small pocket of 1-2 inches of snow is possible across Fulton, Tazewell & Mason Counties with localized accumulations up to 3 inches in McDonough Counties. Dry air pushing in from the north should result in a sharp cut off in snow accumulations north of I-74 with most areas seeing less than a half inch of snow.

As far as moisture is concerned most of Central Illinois looks to see 0.20″ to 0.40″ of rain/melted snow.