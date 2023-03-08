Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system is expected to bring widespread rain, occasionally mixed with sleet, to Central Illinois on Thursday. The better chances for widespread accumulating snow will remain over northern Illinois where several inches of accumulation are possible.

Key Takeaways

Rain develops Thursday morning and becomes widespread Thursday afternoon Rain will occasionally mix with sleet along I-74

Best chances of accumulating snow is north of a Galesburg to Pontiac line

Gusty winds up to 30 mph possible Thursday

Rain is expected to move into Central Illinois late Thursday morning in the west and become widespread Thursday afternoon. Heavier rain showers may occasionally mix with sleet near the I-74 corridor. Thankfully, temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing which should keep the bulk of the snow just north of our viewing area.

As the sun area of low pressure passes east of the region early Thursday evening, the rain/snow line will start to drop further south, potentially reaching Peoria and Bloomington by 10 pm. The best chances for accumulation will be near and north of I-80 where snow is likely to fall for several hours Thursday evening. Scattered snow showers could redevelop Friday afternoon with spotty light accumulations, generally less than 1 inch, possible. Rainfall amounts from this system will remain light with less than 0.50 inches expected area wide.

More Snow This Weekend?

Another storm system is expected to drop through Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. Models disagree on the strength and track of the storm but it appears this system will be the next best opportunity for much of the area to see snow. Based on the latest track, areas along and north of I-74 are favored to receive accumulating snow.