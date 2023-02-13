Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After seeing delightful weather the past couple of days with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, the weather pattern will become more active for the remainder of the week with two separate storms impacting Central Illinois.

Key Takeaways

Rain becomes likely Tuesday afternoon

Frequent gusts of 40-50 mph expected Tuesday afternoon and evening

Another system brings rain and snow to Central Illinois Thursday

Minor snow accumulations possible Thursday

Tuesday & Tuesday Night

The first storm of the week will begin to impact the area on Tuesday and will linger across the region through Tuesday night. There will be three separate waves of rain that will gradually sweep across the region throughout the day. Strom total rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.25″.

First Wave – 9am to 1 pm

This first round will mainly produce very light rain and sprinkles across Central Illinois.

Second Wave – 2 pm to 7 pm

The bulk of our rain will come with this second wave with periods of moderate rain likely. The showers may help produce strong wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Third Wave – 7 pm to Midnight

The final wave of rain will come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While not severe, any storms that develop may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph and localized downpours.

In addition to to the periods of rain winds will be quite gusty across Central Illinois. Winds will be from the south-southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Central Illinois from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.

Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night

A second storm system will be moving in right on the heels of the first storm. Rain showers are expected to develop across the region Wednesday night then gradually transition to snow from west to east as colder air filters into the region. Light snow showers and flurries could linger into the evening. While the heaviest snow is expected to remain northwest of the region, some minor snow accumulations will be possible, especially along and northwest of a Macomb to Joliet line.

High temperatures will range from the lower 40s along I-55 to the lower 30s near Galesburg. As cold air moves in, temperatures will drop throughout the day eventually dropping into the teens overnight. Winds are also likely to become gusty from the northwest Thursday morning.