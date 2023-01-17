Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Another storm system will impact Central Illinois on Wednesday and Thursday bringing a cold rain to the area with perhaps a brief period of snow on the back side.

Rain will gradually spread from the southwest to the northeast on Wednesday. While a few showers are possible before noon, the bulk of the rain will fall between 1 pm and 10 pm Wednesday. A dry slot will move over the region Wednesday night causing steadier rates of rain rain to end leading to periods of drizzle.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms occur. Severe weather and flooding are not expected.

As the storm system lifts to the northeast, gusty westerly winds will develop and colder temperatures will filter in on the backside of the system allowing rain to change to snow or drizzle for some areas along and north of I-74. Little to no accumulation is expected. The next opportunity for accumulating snow will come Saturday night and Sunday, though questions surrounding the strength and track of the system remain uncertain.