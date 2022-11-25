Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday.

While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the region with temperatures surging into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. This will give Central Illinoisans a great opportunity to put up Christmas decorations before colder weather arrives next week.

Rain will start to spread north into Central Illinois after 10 pm, gradually picking up in coverage and intensity throughout the night. The heaviest rain will fall between 2 am and 8 am Sunday before gradually tapering off early Sunday afternoon. Cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures down into the 40s and upper 30s through the afternoon, still too warm for snow to mix with the rain. Wind speeds will generally be on the light side through the duration of the storm, but there will likely be a brief period of 15-20 mph winds with gusts to 35 mph Sunday morning and early afternoon as the low pressure center passes to our south.

Rainfall Forecast

The rain from this system will be beneficial to Central Illinois. Most of the area will receive somewhere between 0.50″ and 1.00″ of rain with locally higher amounts along and east of I-55. On the other hand, amounts are likely to be a bit lighter west of a Macomb to Kewanee line where a tighter gradient amounts is expected to be. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, areas between the Illinois River and I-55 remain in a moderate drought while abnormally dry conditions exist elsewhere. While this rain won’t erase the current drought, a good soaking rain like this is a great step in improving soil moisture conditions across the region.