Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful storm system brought some much-needed rain to Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. After multiple rounds of rain and, even a little bit of snow, most of the area received around two inches of precipitation.
Here is a list of multi-day rainfall totals since Tuesday, December 13th.
McNabb – 2.46″
Peru – 2.32″
Princeton – 2.25″
Danvers – 2.24″
5.2 NNW El Paso – 2.24″
3.6 E Tremont – 2.18″
Henry – 2.17″
6.4 W Metamora – 2.16″
Ottawa – 2.16″
Sparland – 2.09″
Washington – 2.09″
Normal – 2.08″
WNW Peoria – 1.99″
Heyworth – 1.94″
Lexington – 1.93″
Le Roy – 1.91″
Dunlap – 1.88″
Peoria (PIA) – 1.88″
Pekin – 1.86″
Knoxville – 1.82″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.81″
Lacon – 1.63″
Chatsworth – 1.56″
Arrowsmith – 1.46″
Bryant – 1.44″
Altona – 1.32″
Canton – 1.32″
Galesburg – 0.97″