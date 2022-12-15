Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful storm system brought some much-needed rain to Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. After multiple rounds of rain and, even a little bit of snow, most of the area received around two inches of precipitation.

Here is a list of multi-day rainfall totals since Tuesday, December 13th.

McNabb – 2.46″

Peru – 2.32″

Princeton – 2.25″

Danvers – 2.24″

5.2 NNW El Paso – 2.24″

3.6 E Tremont – 2.18″

Henry – 2.17″

6.4 W Metamora – 2.16″

Ottawa – 2.16″

Sparland – 2.09″

Washington – 2.09″

Normal – 2.08″

WNW Peoria – 1.99″

Heyworth – 1.94″

Lexington – 1.93″

Le Roy – 1.91″

Dunlap – 1.88″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.88″

Pekin – 1.86″

Knoxville – 1.82″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.81″

Lacon – 1.63″

Chatsworth – 1.56″

Arrowsmith – 1.46″

Bryant – 1.44″

Altona – 1.32″

Canton – 1.32″

Galesburg – 0.97″