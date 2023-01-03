Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system brought widespread rain to Central Illinois this morning with amounts varying significantly from west to east. There were two batches of moderate to heavy rain that moved across the region Monday night, one west of the Illinois River and another southeast of I-55. The swaths of heavier rain resulted in 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain with less rain falling in between.

Here’s a running list of rainfall totals from across the region

McNabb – 1.05″

Elmwood – 1.00″

Knoxville – 0.86″

La Salle/Peru – 0.81″

London Mills – 0.80″

Henry – 0.79″

Princeton – 0.77″

Bradford – 0.76″

Ottawa – 0.73″

Canton – 0.71″

Dunlap – 0.71″

Lacon – 0.68″

Bryant – 0.58″

Galesburg – 0.58″

Streator – 0.55″

6.4 W Metamora – 0.55″

WNW Peoria – 0.55″

Germantown Hills – 0.44″

4.1 SSW Le Roy – 0.44″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.39″

Saybrook – 0.33″

Le Roy – 0.28″

Arrowsmith – 0.24″

Morton – 0.23″

Pontiac – 0.23″

Heyworth – 0.21″

Talbott – 0.21″

Washington – 0.21″

Secor – 0.15″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.14″

Normal – 0.13″

Danvers – 0.12″

Lexington – 0.12″

3.6 SSE Pekin – 0.11″