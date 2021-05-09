Rainfall Reports: May 8th-9th, 2021

Radar estiamated rainfall totals. Note: Due to the radar hitting melting snow, amounts along and north of I-80 appear higher than they actually are.

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm brought moderate to heavy rain to central and northern Illinois Saturday night with many areas receiving more than 2.0″ of rain. The rain was welcomed for eastern and northeastern parts of the state who are dealing with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, though not all who needed the rain received it.

In Central Illinois, most areas received the expected 1.50″ to 2.0″ of rain but the Peoria metro area, once again, exceeded those expectations. Here’s a list of rainfall reports from across the region…

Eureka – 2.87″

Washington – 2.80″

West Peoria – 2.50″

NW Peoria – 2.45″

Knoxville – 2.40″

Elmwood – 2.26″

Canton – 2.17″

Pekin – 2.16″

Secor – 2.16″

Peoria (PIA) – 2.14″

Chenoa – 2.10″

Altona – 2.06″

Heyworth – 2.04″

Dunlap – 1.96″

Carlock – 1.94″

Morton – 1.93″

Arrowsmith – 1.91″

Astoria – 1.91″

Le Roy – 1.90″

Minonk – 1.90″

Toulon – 1.84″

Normal – 1.76″

Bloomington – 1.75″

Downs – 1.73″

Lewistown – 1.71″

Danvers – 1.70″

Yates City – 1.70″

Manito – 1.68″

Peru – 1.67″

Wataga – 1.61″

Lacon – 1.60″

Mendota – 1.57″

Pontiac – 1.52″

Ellsworth – 1.52″

Lexington – 1.42″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.41″

Farmer City – 1.22″

Lincoln – 1.17″

