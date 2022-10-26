Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The start of the week brough some beneficial rain and a little bit of relief to Central Illinois in the midst of expanding drought conditions. Peoria received a storm total of 1.23″ with 1.09″ of that falling on Tuesday, October 25th. It was the first time Peoria officially received more than an inch of rain since June 25th.

Here’s a list of rainfall totals from across the area…



Chatsworth – 2.18″

Arrowsmith – 1.85″

Cropsey – 1.70″

Emington – 1.66″

Heyworth – 1.63″

Knoxville – 1.62″

Danvers – 1.41″

Morton – 1.39″

Elmwood – 1.36″

Galva – 1.36″

Downs – 1.35″

NE Normal – 1.33″

Avon – 1.32″

Washington – 1.32″

Bloomington – 1.31″

Normal – 1.24″

Galesburg – 1.23″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.23″

Toulon – 1.21″

Bryant – 1.19″

Germantown Hills – 1.19″

Lexington – 1.18″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.15″

Bradford – 1.14″

Dunlap – 1.14″

El Paso – 1.13″

Princeton – 1.12″

Metamora – 1.11″

Canton – 1.10″

Congerville – 1.09″

Streator – 1.08″

Henry – 1.07″

Pontiac – 1.07″

Secor – 1.04″

Ottawa – 0.97″

NW Peoria – 0.96″

McNabb – 0.94″

La Salle – 0.90″

Lacon – 0.89″